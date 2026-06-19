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City Mix | Arts, film, and performance events across Bengaluru

A curated mix of arts, film, memory projects and live performances across Bengaluru
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 22:26 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 22:26 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMetrolife

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