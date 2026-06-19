City Mix | Arts, film, and performance events across Bengaluru

<p><strong>Fest on arts, body and memory</strong></p><p>The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Bengaluru, presents ‘Somatic Bodies in the City’, a three-day event curated by Smitha Cariappa from June 19 to 21. It brings together artists from across the country for performances, talks and panel discussions exploring the body, memory, public space, and contemporary live art practices. Highlights include talks by Umesh Nayak, G Vignesh and Dr Godwin Constantine, alongside a panel discussion featuring artists and practitioners. The event will be held at the NGMA premises on Palace Road. </p><p><em>For details, check @ngma_bengaluru on Instagram.</em></p>.<p><strong>Call for film entries</strong></p><p>The Bangalore Documentary Film Festival (BDFF), organised by Bangalore Film Forum, is inviting submissions for its inaugural edition. Dedicated to contemporary documentary cinema, the festival welcomes feature-length and short documentaries, essay films, hybrid works, observational cinema, personal documentaries, and experimental nonfiction projects. Indian filmmakers can submit works completed after January 2025. </p><p><em>Submit your entries through filmfreeway.com</em></p>.<p><strong>Remembering fathers</strong></p><p>Ahead of Father’s Day (June 21), Urban Solace, Halasuru, is inviting citizens to share advice and life lessons from their fathers and mentors. Contributions to the initiative, titled ‘Things Dad Said...’, will be displayed as part of a growing Wall of Wisdom installation at the cafe and shared across its social media platforms. </p><p><em>To participate, check @myurbansolace on Instagram or contact via WhatsApp on 98450 13055.</em></p>.<p><strong>Spotlight on artistic practice</strong></p><p>Mastery by StoneX: Journey of Excellence’ returns for its second season, with an evening dedicated to artistic practice and creative excellence. The programme will feature film screenings, a conversation with percussionist V Selvaganesh and dancer-choreographer Anita Ratnam, and a live performance by vocalist Sandeep Narayan. The series explores the discipline, journeys, and philosophies that shape accomplished artistes across fields. On June 19, 6 pm at Sabha Blr, Kamaraj Road.</p>