<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-city-police">Bengaluru City Police</a> is preparing a database of recent cases involving bike taxi drivers in the city.</p>.<p>A similar database is also being prepared for cases involving gig workers such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delivery-agents">delivery agents</a> and cab drivers.</p>.<p>"We had even recently held a meeting with all the aggregator platforms, and everyone involved. But back then, since bike taxis were not plying on city roads, they were not a part of the meeting. Now, we will be creating a separate database to examine cases revolving around bike taxis and will soon call for a meeting with the respective aggregators," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh told DH.</p>.<p>Considering a recent police case against a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rapido">Rapido</a> driver for allegedly molesting a passenger, Singh said his team will look into the safety measures and traffic practices followed by bike taxi drivers.</p>.<p>"In such professions, where you have a direct relationship with the consumer, trust is very important. With bike taxis being a fairly new profession, we need to establish strict rules of operation," he added.</p>.<p><strong>Safety protocol</strong></p><p>Currently, Rapido, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uber">Uber</a> and Ola offer bike taxi services in the city.</p>.Bharat Taxi to enter Bengaluru only by year-end.<p>While Ola and Uber did not respond to DH queries about the safety protocols in their organisations, Rapido shared details about the onboarding process and the features used to ensure rider and passenger safety.</p>.<p>"Every captain onboarded on the platform undergoes rigorous verification protocols, including comprehensive background checks, strict KYC processes, and mandatory training modules focused on conduct, rider sensitivity, and safety.</p>.<p>"Beyond onboarding, Rapido has built multiple layers in app safety mechanisms to support riders and captains throughout the journey. These include real-time ride tracking with live-location sharing, an SOS button for immediate assistance, and 24/7 access to dedicated support channels.</p>.<p>"In addition, the platform has systems in place to flag irregular ride patterns, such as unexpected or prolonged stops, triggering proactive checks, including outreach to the customer to ensure their safety," a Rapido spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Across aggregator platforms, safety protocols remain similar, said Adi Narayan, president of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association.</p>.<p>"You have to submit your documents, such as your Aadhaar, driver's licence, and PAN card, along with a selfie. The company will then verify the document, check if you have any police cases or traffic violations and then approve your account. The one difference among platforms is that both Uber and Rapido provide training modules. All bike taxi drivers have to sit through all the video-training modules and answer a questionnaire to get approval. It is not the same on Ola," he said.</p>