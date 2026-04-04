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City police to prepare database of cases involving bike taxi captains, gig workers

Currently, Rapido, Uber and Ola offer bike taxi services in the city.
Last Updated : 03 April 2026, 20:14 IST
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Published 03 April 2026, 20:14 IST
India NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaZomatobike taxisRapido Bike Taxigig workersswiggy delivery

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