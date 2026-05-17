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Bengaluru's green lungs gasp for basic care amid neglect, urban growth

At Akkamahadevi Park in Jayanagar, the entire park has just two dustbins, a green one for wet waste and a blue one for dry waste.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 20:57 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 20:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruParksgreen buffer zone

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