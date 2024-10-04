Bengaluru schools taking measures to curb drunk-driving incidents

<p>In the last three months, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has carried out three drives to crack down on the problem of drunk driving among school bus drivers. In three months, over 70 drivers have been booked for driving under the influence of alcohol, raising concerns about the safety of children.</p>.<p>Metrolife spoke to educational institutions about measures taken to curb the problem.</p>.<p>“Parents are panicking after reading the news, which is understandable. We have been answering their queries and taking them through the process of how we ensure the bus drivers are following protocol,” shares a senior faculty member of Greenwood High, Sarjapura.</p>.<p>The staff at the school carries out a routine breathalyser check every morning between 4 am to 5 am. “The drivers are not allowed to take the bus out of the school grounds before undergoing the test. Along with the driver, each bus also has an attendant present at all times. If we receive news that any of the drivers is displaying behaviour that is consistent with alcoholism, we counsel them and make sure they are aware of the consequences of their actions,” he tells Metrolife. The institution has employed over 250 drivers across 10 campuses in the city.</p>.Traffic cops crack down on drunk school bus drivers in Bengaluru, 21 booked .<p>A school in Malleswaram is also spreading awareness among private van drivers about the harms of drunk driving. “In addition to our school buses, we also feel it is our duty to keep tabs on the private vans. Hundreds of kids use their services daily. Our security guards conduct regular check-ins with them. We are also urging parents to interact with the drivers everyday,” shares a teaching faculty.</p>.<p><strong>Medical check-ups</strong></p>.<p>Most schools Metrolife spoke to carry out annual medical checkups for the transport faculty. “We do routine medical check-ups and keep track of their blood pressure, blood sugar levels and any health problems they might have. We have two transport managers on campus to look into these matters. They also carry out surprise breathalyser tests from time to time,” shares Robert Khin, principal, Bethany High School, Koramangala.</p>.<p>St Joseph’s Boys’ High School on Museum Road has outsourced bus services to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Commission (BMTC). “We use 16 BMTC buses. Along with the driver, there is always a conductor. Plus, cameras are fitted on each of the buses. The BMTC carries out all the necessary medical check ups, and so far we haven’t had any trouble,” says Fr Sunil Fernandes, principal.</p>.<p><strong>Recreational space</strong></p>.<p>At Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Yelahanka, over 70 bus drivers are employed. “Our transport co-ordinators check in on them on a daily basis. We also conduct regular counselling sessions for all drivers and attendants,” says Sunitha Bandekar, administrator.</p>.<p>Three years ago, the educational institution started ‘Arivu’, a recreational programme for the drivers at the school. “Under this programme, the drivers can attend a variety of workshops including yoga, spoken English, Kannada, and computer basics. They also get to participate in various competitions. The aim is to help them upskill,” she adds.</p>.<p><strong>‘Zero tolerance for drunk driving’</strong></p>.<p>The Bengaluru Traffic Police launched a crackdown against drunk driving in January. “Last year, there were two accidents where we found school bus drivers inebriated. That is what prompted the crackdown. We have a zero-tolerance policy on this issue. We have asked for the licences of the drunk drivers to be cancelled,” says M N Anucheth, joint commissioner (traffic).</p>