City sees a silent period revolution

Bengaluru: Durga (name changed) is a regular with her workouts at the neighbourhood gym. But she had to miss a few days of workout during her periods as she felt acute discomfort exercising with sanitary napkins. It was then that her friend there suggested using a menstrual cup. Durga has since never missed her routine.
Many women like Durga in Bengaluru have taken to using menstrual cups as they see it as a safe and hygienic option. And, it is environmentally friendly too, prompting a silent period revolution in the city.
Adithi Ranganath, a swimmer, who also made the switch recently, said menstrual cups were the best option for prolonged activities like swimming. "They reduce plastic waste, are economical and extremely comfortable to use," said Latha, a travel enthusiast who often goes on solo trips.
Though eco-friendly menstrual products are in vogue, gynecologists and users prefer menstrual cups for their comfort and environmental benefits.
In fact, a company, Aakar Innovations, recently introduced, what it termed, “India’s exclusive 100% compostable sanitary pads”.
Called the Anandi Athletic pads, these were crafted with a bio non-woven layer, bio-super absorbent core, and a back layer with bioplastics. Apart from being free from harmful chemicals and fragrances, the company claimed that these could transform into 40 to 50 grams of compost in 90 to 180 days, under prescribed composting conditions.
Aakar Innovations founder, Jaydeep Mandal, told DH that their goal was to get more women to use hygienic menstrual products. “Around 40% of menstruating women in India use pads regularly. We are working hard to reduce the cost of production and bring down the base price per pad to Rs 30 to Rs 35,” he added.
Safe option
However, despite the popularity of compostable pads, gynecologists cite menstrual cups as a safer option for women.
Dr Sowmya Sangamesh, a consultant gynecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, advocated the use of menstrual cups, saying, while compostable pads may be an improvement over disposable ones, relying on them in the long run is impractical.
"Menstrual cups are the safest; they don’t cause any rash or irritation, and don’t generate any extra waste. Once women get used to inserting them, it is the most comfortable option,” she said.
Dr Meenakshi Bharath, a gynecologist and advocate of sustainable menstruation, echoed these views.
"Such pads are compostable only under certain conditions, and they will also have a plastic layer to prevent leakage, which means not everyone can fully compost them. People will dump these pads after usage and they will end up in a landfill like the regular pads,” she said, recommending cloth pads for adolescent girls and cups for women.
The only challenge women may face about menstrual cups is changing while on the go. As, Latha, the travel enthusiast, said, "The only downside is changing it while travelling is quite a challenge.”