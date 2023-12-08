City sees one of warmest Dec days

Bengaluru city recorded a maximum temperature of 31.2°C in the 24-hour period ending 8.30 am, Thursday, one of the highest since records began.
The warmest day of the month in Bengaluru was December 24, 2012, when the maximum temperature stood at 32.4°C, said an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The third highest maximum temperature (31.1°C) was recorded on December 17, 2003, data shows.
This December has been unusually warm for Bengaluru. Maximum temperatures at all three weather stations in the city have stood 3-4°C above normal.
In Bengaluru city, it's 4.3°C, HAL airport 4.2°C and Kempegowda International Airport 3.6°C above normal. The city's mean daily maximum temperature is 26.9°C and the mean of highest maximum temperatures is 29.5°C.