Bengaluru sees 67% spike in accident victims dying en route to hospital

Signal advancements

The traffic police’s ASTraM (Actionable Intelligence for Sustainable Traffic Management) system and their application for ambulances allow for some synchronisation of signals and easier flow of ambulances in the city thus improving emergency response times.

“Sophisticated technology such as a device that can alert police when ambulances are within 200 meters of a signal so that the signal changes to green to allow them to pass might be developed soon” said M A Saleem Director General of Police CID Special Units and Economic Offences and former Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).