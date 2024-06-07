Bengaluru to get two more skywalks with ad space

Bengaluru: The BBMP has taken steps to build two more skywalks by granting advertisement rights to a private firm that will cover the construction costs. One foot overbridge is planned on Mysuru Road, connecting the Deepanjali Nagar bus depot to Ranganath Colony, while another will be near St Francis School on Sarjapur Road.
The BBMP will meet the construction cost by providing commercial ad rights based on a ‘dynamic duration’ model. The bidder is expected to quote the number of years it would take to recover the cost of investment.
This model differs from past practices, a BBMP official said.
“Earlier, the private agency received a fixed period of 20 years to display ads in exchange of building and maintaining the skywalks. Many felt this was generous and there were issues of poor upkeep. We are taking a different approach this time,” the official said.
