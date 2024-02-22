Bengaluru top cop orders drug peddler's prohibitory arrest  

Bengaluru: The Amruthahalli police on Monday ordered the prohibitory arrest of a 35-year-old habitual peddler for repeatedly supplying drugs, despite being caught thrice with the contraband.
In police terminology, prohibitory arrest refers to the arrest of a person to stop him/her from getting involved in a crime he/she is often associated with.
Amir Khan, a resident of Richmond Town, has been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. He allegedly used to buy drugs from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh and sell them in Bengaluru.
A police probe revealed that Khan had five cases in his name from 2021 to 2023 in the Parappana Agrahara, Ashok Nagar, Beguru and Govindapura police stations. On obtaining bail, he skipped court hearings.
Investigators gathered the history of cases involving Khan and prepared a record. It was submitted to Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who ordered Khan’s prohibitory arrest. He has been placed in the central prison.
(Published 22 February 2024, 00:08 IST)