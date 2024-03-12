Civic forum dissects Modi government's claims on employment, wages

With regard to wages, the BJP in their 2019 manifesto, said there had been a 42% growth in the National Minimum Wage but in reality, the report noted, wages had stagnated since 2011-12. Based on government data, nearly 30 crore workers — 9 out of 10 casual wage workers, 3 out of 5 self-employed workers, and half of the regular wage workers — earn less than the minimum floor wage of Rs 375 per day.

Although the GDP per capita in the last 10 years has increased by 60%, the discussion highlighted that the income share of the top 10% of the population has been increasing while the incomes of the rest of the population have been reducing.

Prof Narayanan noted that the government has allocated only 0.4% of the GDP for five major social sector schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and mid-day meals, whereas nearly 1.6 per cent of the GDP is needed just for the MGNREGA.

Ideally, the report noted, the government should have taken steps towards securing Right to food for all, Right to employment with living wages and timely payment of wages for all, Right to free and quality healthcare, Right to free and quality education, and the Right to pensions.