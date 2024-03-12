Civic forum dissects Modi government's claims on employment, wages

Bengaluru: Bahutva Karnataka, a civic action forum, on Monday released the first of its series of progress reports on the union government's claims made over the past ten years.
The first 'Ten years of NDA government: A guarantee check' report presented a reality check of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims on improving the conditions of employment, wages and inequity in the country.
Ahead of the general elections, these reports serve to inform the public about the government's work using publicly available government data.
Data and democracy researcher Prof Rajendran Narayanan; Maitreyi K, advocate, All India Central Council of Trade Unions; Bhanupriya from the Slum Mahila Sanghatane; Radha from the Domestic Workers' Rights Union; Dr Basavaraju B C, convenor, Jagruta Karnataka; and Vinay Sreenivasa, advocate, Bahutva Karnataka, discussed the report in the city on Monday.
Debunking Modi's 2013 claim to create 2 crore jobs each year and the 2019 BJP manifesto about generating better employment opportunities for women, the report noted that 42 per cent of graduates under the age of 25 are unemployed across the country.
Since 2019, the number of women working as unpaid house helpers has risen to one in three women from one in four. Additionally, more than half of the men and two-thirds of women identify as "self-employed" as of 2022-23.
With regard to wages, the BJP in their 2019 manifesto, said there had been a 42% growth in the National Minimum Wage but in reality, the report noted, wages had stagnated since 2011-12. Based on government data, nearly 30 crore workers — 9 out of 10 casual wage workers, 3 out of 5 self-employed workers, and half of the regular wage workers — earn less than the minimum floor wage of Rs 375 per day.
Although the GDP per capita in the last 10 years has increased by 60%, the discussion highlighted that the income share of the top 10% of the population has been increasing while the incomes of the rest of the population have been reducing.
Prof Narayanan noted that the government has allocated only 0.4% of the GDP for five major social sector schemes, including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and mid-day meals, whereas nearly 1.6 per cent of the GDP is needed just for the MGNREGA.
Ideally, the report noted, the government should have taken steps towards securing Right to food for all, Right to employment with living wages and timely payment of wages for all, Right to free and quality healthcare, Right to free and quality education, and the Right to pensions.