Residents, civic officials clear garbage from Mallikarjuna Temple street in Basavanagudi

<p>Bengaluru: Residents, volunteers and civic officials came together to clear years of accumulated garbage from Mallikarjuna Temple Street in NR Colony, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/basavanagudi">Basavanagudi</a>, during a cleanliness drive held on May 17.</p>.<p>Members of the Basavanagudi Ward No 154 Residents’ Association, APS College, BMS College, and local volunteers spent over four hours segregating heaps of mixed waste into garbage bags for collection by sanitation workers.</p>.Swachh Survekshan drive carried out at Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru.<p>The drive was undertaken after residents raised concerns over large mounds of garbage, foul smell and public urination along the stretch, which houses APS College, BMS Hospital and Subramanya Temple.</p>.<p>Solid waste management staff and engineers from NR Colony assisted in clearing the area by deploying tractors and removing auto tippers. BBMP marshal Iranna also helped coordinate the removal of vehicles from the spot.</p>.<p>APS Secretary Prakash and two staff members joined the initiative, along with volunteers Satyalaxmi Rao, Srinidhi G, Akhil Vashishtha, Dattatreya, Amrutha, Dhanush, Harish from NSS, pourakarmikas, and assistant engineer Chethan.</p>.<p>Residents said similar cleanliness drives will be organised across Basavanagudi ward to promote civic awareness and community participation, according to a news release.</p>