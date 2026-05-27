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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Residents, civic officials clear garbage from Mallikarjuna Temple street in Basavanagudi

Solid waste management staff and engineers from NR Colony assisted in clearing the area by deploying tractors and removing auto tippers.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:03 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 22:03 IST
India NewsBengaluruBasavanagudiGarbage

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