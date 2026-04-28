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Civil defence mock drill in Bengaluru on April 28

The exercise will be conducted at 5.30 pm at the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department headquarters on Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, opposite Halasuru Lake.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 21:16 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 21:16 IST
Bengaluru newsMock drillCivil Defence

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