<p>Bengaluru: A civil defence mock drill will be held on Tuesday to prepare the public for air raid and blackout situations.</p>.<p>The exercise will be conducted at 5.30 pm at the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department headquarters on Annaswamy Mudaliar Road, opposite Halasuru Lake.</p>.Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line gets 10th train.<p>The drill follows an advisory from the Directorate General of Civil Defence and aims to create awareness among civilians on safety protocols during air raid or blackout situations, the Director General of Police and Commandant General, Home Guards and Civil Defence, said in a statement. </p>