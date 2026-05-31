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Civil society groups protest at Bengaluru's Freedom Park against SIR, demand 6 months for voters to submit papers

Protestors recalled the recent deletion of over 90 lakh voters in West Bengal and demanded that such an incident not be repeated in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 22:22 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 22:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsprotestFreedom Parkspecial intensive revision

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