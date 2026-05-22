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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CJP bug bites Bengalureans

The CJI has since clarified that his remarks were misquoted and were directed at people entering the legal profession with fake degrees.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 22:57 IST
India NewsBengaluruChief Justice of IndiaNEETRTICockroach

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