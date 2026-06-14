CJP's Abhijeet Dipke slams 'communal politics,' in Bengaluru protest

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cjp">Cockroach Janta Party</a> founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of practicing “communal politics,” and wondered whether only those in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>IT Cell were Indians.</p><p>“Ever since this government came to power, they started Hindu-Muslim (politics). Every election they try to divide us using the Hindu-Muslim narrative. Because of this, people think of themselves as Hindus or Muslims. We should think of ourselves as Indians first… It's because of this communal politics that we have the highest unemployment in 40 years. Promise me today that we will boycott communal politics,” Dipke said at a protest of the CJP at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park.</p><p>The protest in Bengaluru follows other similar protests at Delhi, Pune, Amritsar, Hyderabad. Around 600 protesters, mostly youngsters in their late teens and twenties, gathered for the protest amid heavy rainfall. </p>.PM must choose between students and 'incompetent' minister: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke.<p>The protest had a strong presence of left-wing student organisations like AISA, AISF, SFI, AIDSO and others. Slogans like “Inquilab Zindabad,” “Jai Bhim,” “No more lies," "no more delay," "Dharmendra Pradhan resign today,” “Chowkidar chor hein,” were raised.</p><p>Dipke rued that students who should've become doctors and saved the lives of others had to give up their own life.</p><p>“When we expose this failed system, we are called cockroaches, Pakistanis, anti-nationals… A 17-year-old school student was called (a) Pakistani. They called me a Pakistani.. They call you, the media, Pakistanis. I want to ask, who is Indian? Is it only the BJP IT Cell??” </p><p>Multilingual actor and activist Prakash Raj said the younger generation was not in favour of “Mandir-Masjid” politics. </p><p>Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raj said: “I wish our educated prime minister understood us. He has a masters in entire politics. He must have struggled writing exams, must have seen the politics of exams, must know the style of exam paper leakage… Why are you silent educated prime minister??” </p><p>Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was also present on the occasion, sought accountability not just in the education sector but in different sectors of governance as well.</p><p>On the sidelines, around 100 members in support of the ruling BJP conducted their own protest against CJP.</p><p>The CJP, which is next expected to hold similar protests in different mahor cities, has given a deadline till June 20 for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign. If not, they have claimed to initiate an indefinite protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.</p>