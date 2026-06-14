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CJP's Abhijeet Dipke slams 'communal politics,' in Bengaluru protest

The protest in Bengaluru follows other similar protests at Delhi, Pune, Amritsar, Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:22 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBJPprotestCockroach Janta Party

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