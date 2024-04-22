'Cleanathon' by NGO volunteers at Sampangiram Nagar

Bengaluru: Nearly a dozen volunteers joined an NGO-sponsored cleanliness initiative on Sunday, targeting a debris-strewn footpath in Sampangiram Nagar, located in the city’s eastern sector.
The cleanathon was spearheaded by Let's Be the Change, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to community welfare initiatives.
With approvals from the BBMP and local health authorities secured beforehand, volunteers set out to clear the accumulated waste and garbage along Devanga Samaja Road. Following the clean-up drive, they painted the adjacent wall and wrote messages advocating cleanliness.
Srivatsa GV, a dedicated member of the NGO, highlighted their monthly commitment to such endeavours. “We cleared nearly the entire 100-metre footpath, which was in no condition to even walk on. Now, pedestrians can use it,” Srivatsa said.
The NGO identifies heavily littered footpaths and regularly cleans them by forming volunteer groups, he said.
