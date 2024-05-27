Bengaluru clinic fined Rs 20k for dumping biowaste under flyover  

What the rules say

The BBMP can impose hefty fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for littering or improper waste disposal, according to solid waste management rules. This includes both public littering and mixing waste categories.

For bulk generators of biomedical waste, like Shifa Clinic, specific regulations exist. They are required to dispose of this hazardous waste through authorised vendors to protect sanitation workers, pedestrians, and motorists.

In another instance, Sri Banagiri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple in Ganesh Mandir was fined Rs 20,000 for dumping several plastic bags of waste in a public place.