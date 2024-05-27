Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru clinic fined Rs 20k for dumping biowaste under flyover  

Shifa Clinic faced the action from BBMP marshals after they discovered a large amount of medical waste, including syringes and medication bottles, discarded under the flyover along Pipeline Road in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage last week.
DHNS
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 21:05 IST
Last Updated : 26 May 2024, 21:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: The BBMP has slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 on a private clinic for throwing biomedical waste in a public space.

Shifa Clinic faced the action from BBMP marshals after they discovered a large amount of medical waste, including syringes and medication bottles, discarded under the flyover along Pipeline Road in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage last week.

What the rules say 

The BBMP can impose hefty fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for littering or improper waste disposal, according to solid waste management rules. This includes both public littering and mixing waste categories.

For bulk generators of biomedical waste, like Shifa Clinic, specific regulations exist. They are required to dispose of this hazardous waste through authorised vendors to protect sanitation workers, pedestrians, and motorists.

In another instance, Sri Banagiri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Temple in Ganesh Mandir was fined Rs 20,000 for dumping several plastic bags of waste in a public place. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2024, 21:05 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBBMPfinebiowaste

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT