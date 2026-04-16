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Close to 1.7 lakh Bengaluru property owners have pending tax dues nearing Rs 600 crore

Aiming to improve citizen services and ensure greater convenience GBA will soon introduce an online khata correction facility for citizens.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 16:18 IST
India NewsBengaluruBengaluru newsproperty tax

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