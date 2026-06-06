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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CM D K Shivakumar holds on to BDA, BMRDA, Krishna Byre Gowda gets limited Bengaluru portfolio

The allocation marks a rare division of Bengaluru’s development responsibilities -- which is among the prime portfolios in the state -- between two ministers.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 00:25 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 00:25 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaD K Shivakumar

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