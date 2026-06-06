CM D K Shivakumar holds on to BDA, BMRDA, Krishna Byre Gowda gets limited Bengaluru portfolio

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has retained direct control over Bengaluru’s two influential departments - Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA) - even after he allocated the Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio to Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda.</p>.<p>The allocation marks a rare division of Bengaluru’s development responsibilities -- which is among the prime portfolios in the state -- between two ministers.</p>.<p>Now, Gowda has been entrusted with overseeing the newly constituted Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and Namma Metro, while the chief minister has kept under his charge the agencies that oversee some of the city’s biggest land and infrastructure projects.</p>.Karnataka Cabinet portfolios announced: CM Shivakumar keeps finance, Krishna Byre Gowda to handle Bengaluru, Priyank gets Home .<p>Notably, the BDA is preparing to allot nearly 33,000 sites in the K Shivaram Karanth Layout, which is coming up in North Bengaluru. It is implementing the Rs 27,000-crore Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), formerly known as the Peripheral Ring Road. The agency is also pursuing the proposed Rs 1,200-crore Hebbal short tunnel project and several high-rise residential developments.</p>.<p>Similarly, BMRDA and its sister concern Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) is in the advance stage of forming the ambitious Bidadi Township project in South Bengaluru, a proposal that has received strong backing from Shivakumar during his tenure as Bengaluru Development Minister.</p>.<p>Byre Gowda’s responsibilities, meanwhile, will largely revolve around the newly formed GBA and the five city corporations. Elections to these corporations are expected to be held by September-end following years of delay.</p>.<p>The split in Bengaluru Development portfolio is unusual. Traditionally, chief ministers have either retained the portfolio themselves or assigned all Bengaluru-centric departments to a single minister.</p>.<p>A somewhat similar arrangement existed during B S Yediyurappa’s tenure in 2008, when Rajajinagar MLA Suresh Kumar was entrusted with the BWSSB portfolio in addition to the Law and Urban Development departments.</p>.<p>However, the current division leaves the chief minister in direct control of the agencies driving Bengaluru’s large infrastructure projects and land approvals, while <br />Byre Gowda oversees civic administration and service delivery.</p>.<p>There is also lack of clarity on the allocation of town and country planning portfolio.</p>