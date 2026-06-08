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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CM DK Shivakumar takes Bengaluru metro, shares pictures from ride online

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar, and other senior officials accompanied him during the trip.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 23:13 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma MetroDK Shivakumar

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