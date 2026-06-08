CM DK Shivakumar takes Bengaluru metro, shares pictures from ride online

<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> on Sunday opted for Namma Metro to reach Kanakapura Road, before continuing by road to his assembly constituency.</p>.<p>Shivakumar boarded the metro at Vidhana Soudha on the Purple Line, switched to the Green Line at Majestic, and traveled to Silk Institute, the final station on the Green Line along Kanakapura Road.</p>.<p>At the Vidhana Soudha station, he spent time browsing newspapers and shook hands with fellow passengers before boarding the train to Majestic, according to a statement from his office.</p>.D K Shivakumar supporters make a beeline to Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of new CM.<p>During the 45-minute journey, Shivakumar exchanged pleasantries, took selfies with passengers, and even handed chocolate to a child, later taking a selfie with the child’s parents. When another child asked for a photo, the CM personally snapped a selfie using the child’s phone.</p>.<p>The statement said Shivakumar chose to travel like an ordinary citizen to prevent inconvenience to Bengaluru residents from his ‘zero-traffic’ arrangements.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) Managing Director J Ravishankar, and other senior officials accompanied him during the trip.</p>