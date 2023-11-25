Siddaramaiah inaugurates command centre

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday inaugurated the new command centre constructed under the Bengaluru Safe City Project.
With the event also marking the unveiling of the Safe City project, the city has become the first in the country to kickstart the project, surging ahead of the eight cities that are implementing it.
The command centre building has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore, while the government has sanctioned Rs 661.5 crore for the Safe City project.
Speaking to reporters post-inauguration, Siddaramaiah said the project would enhance the city’s safety. “Elderly persons, women and the handicapped will be attended to within seven minutes, if they face any problem,” the chief minister said.
As part of the project, 3,500 cameras have gone live, while 2,300 are expected to go live soon. More than 700 cameras are under installation.
Police sources said the complete installation will be done by the first week of December.