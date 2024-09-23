CM launches 65 ambulances 'golden hour' service after road crashes

Noting that the state sees 40,000 road crashes every year, with about 10,000 deaths, state health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that this project will be expanded to include all taluk hospitals over the next year.

"These 65 ambulances will augment the services of the 108 ambulances in the state and will enable the transportation of victims across taluks and districts, if needed. The manpower, including technicians and staff nurses, will be provided by the state health department. Eventually, we might require an addition of at least 150 ambulances to cover the state," Dinesh Gundu Rao told DH.

Transport minister Ramalinga Reddy assured support to provide more ambulances under the state road safety fund.

Cancel licences of traffic rule violators: CM

Siddaramaiah advised vehicle users to completely stop driving under the influence of alcohol, noting that following traffic rules diligently will prevent most road crashes.

"The driving licences of people driving without following traffic rules, drink-driving and speeding must be cancelled," he instructed the transport minister.