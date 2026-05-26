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Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches 108 command and control centre

The command centre is a 50-seat call centre, with operators working round the clock to ensure ambulances are dispatched 24 hours a day.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 22:30 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 22:30 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaSiddaramaiahDinesh Gundu Raocommand centre

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