Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah launches 108 command and control centre

<p>Bengaluru: The 108 Command and Control Centre, meant for the operation and maintenance of emergency ambulance services across the Karnataka, was launched on Monday by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and Health Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a>. The centre is aimed at increasing government involvement and accountability.</p>.<p>The command and control centre, a first-of-its-kind facility in the country, is interoperable with other important public service platforms, including the pan-India emergency response support system 112, 14416 Tele-MANAS, 1902 Janaspandana, 181 women’s helpline, 1098 child helpline and e-Sanjeevani.</p>.<p>The command centre, located in Basaveshwaranagar, is equipped with the Global Positioning System (GPS) details of health facilities and ambulances. Currently, Karnataka has 715 108 Arogya Kavacha ambulances and 1,000 state sector ambulances.</p>.Karnataka govt will operate '108' ambulance service soon: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>Speaking at the inauguration, Siddaramaiah said, “The 108 Arogya Kavacha service has been active in the state since 2008. Emergency treatment is highly essential in many critical situations, including road accidents, childbirth and cardiac emergencies. If treatment is provided during the Golden Hour, the chances of patients surviving are much higher. Around 80% of people have survived when they received treatment during the Golden Hour.”</p>.<p>Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “Under the slogan ‘One call to us, emergency service to you’, the Health Department of the Government of Karnataka has undertaken this initiative. Until now, the 108 services were run by private organisations and there were several issues. We also studied the system in Singapore and set to work on equipping it well to set up the system.”</p>.<p>The system was initially implemented on a pilot basis in Chamarajanagar. The government-owned organisation C-DAC has developed the required software.</p>.<p>The command centre is a 50-seat call centre, with operators working round the clock to ensure ambulances are dispatched 24 hours a day.</p>