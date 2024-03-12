CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for ‘Ahara Soudha’ 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday laid the foundation stone for ‘Ahara Soudha’, a new building for the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, to come up soon at Ali Asker Road.
The department, which has been operating out of a rented premises, will now have its own building, the chief minister said during the ceremony.
“All these years, the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Department did not have a government building. The department carried out its functions out of a rented building. Since Anna Bhagya is managed by them, with all the sections under the building to be shifted to one place, the implementation of Anna Bhagya will also be made easy,” Siddaramaiah said.
The four-storey building will be constructed on a 30,000 square feet land at an estimated budget of Rs 49.50 crore.
Food and Civil Supplies Minister KH Muniyappa, Minister of Urban Development and Town Planning Byrathi Suresh were present along with officials from the Legal Meteorology Department.
