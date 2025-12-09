<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> has written to Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> seeking support to establish a Quantum Materials Innovation Network (Q-MINt) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> under the National Quantum Mission (NQM). </p><p>The initiative is proposed as a part of the state’s larger plan to develop India’s first Quantum City.</p><p>In his letter, dated November 11, Siddaramaiah said Karnataka aims to position India as a global leader in quantum technologies by developing advanced materials essential for quantum computing, communication and sensing. He said materials research forms the backbone of strategic self-reliance, advanced manufacturing and future-ready economies.</p>.Bengaluru turning into India's AI & quantum computing capital: Innovation Report 2025.<p>The proposed Q-MINt is expected to leverage Bengaluru’s ecosystem of premier research institutions, deep-tech startups and manufacturing capabilities to build an indigenous base of quantum-grade materials. The CM noted that the centre has already recognised materials as a critical vertical under NQM, making the proposal aligned with national priorities.</p><p>The state has sought a capital support of around Rs 150 crore under the mission for setting up distributed infrastructure to support research and industry-linked development. The project also envisions international collaborations for education, skill development and innovation.</p>.Innovations in tech and health dominate Quantum India Summit in Bengaluru.<p>According to the letter, Q-MINt would serve as a national resource, supporting quantum technology programmes across the country. Siddaramaiah said the initiative would help India build sovereign capability in developing quantum computers, communication networks, sensors and a skilled workforce.</p><p>Stating that Karnataka is ready to work closely with the Centre, the CM urged the Union government to back the initiative, saying it would significantly contribute to India’s global competitiveness in the emerging quantum sector. </p>