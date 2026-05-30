Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

CMRS directs Namma Metro investigate June 23 service disruption

He listed 20 reported technical faults and service disruptions across the metro network since January 2024, with the Purple Line accounting for the most incidents.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 20:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 20:06 IST
BengaluruNamma MetroBMRCLMetro services

Follow us on :

Follow Us