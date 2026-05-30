CMRS directs Namma Metro investigate June 23 service disruption

<p>Bengaluru: The Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (South Circle) has directed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> to investigate the service disruption reported on June 23. </p>.<p>CMRS (Southern Circle) Janak Kumar Garg said the managing director of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmrcl">Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL)</a> was advised to investigate the incident and submit corrective measures, including those for similar train service disruptions over the last three years.</p>.<p>The MD was also advised to audit the effectiveness of the metro network's operational and maintenance aspects. </p>.<p>Under the Metro Railways (Operations and Maintenance Act), 2002, the commissioner should statutorily inquire into accidents involving loss of human life or grievous injury. </p>.Bengaluru metro trains face rush-hour chaos after snag in power supply.<p>The CMRS specified this in response to a letter by Bangalore South MP, LS Tejasvi Surya. </p>.<p>Purple Line metro services through the CBD were suspended for more than five hours on the evening of June 23, the biggest disruption in the Namma Metro history. </p>.<p>Surya wrote to the CMRS two days later, requesting that BMRCL be directed to investigate all service disruptions reported over the last three years and detail the causes and corrective measures undertaken. </p>.<p>He listed 20 reported technical faults and service disruptions across the metro network since January 2024, with the Purple Line accounting for the most incidents.</p>.<p>He added that these disruptions indicate the issue is no longer confined to isolated breakdowns, but points to a concerning pattern that warrants immediate attention. </p>