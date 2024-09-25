Cobbler from Tamil Nadu found dead at construction site

A 30-year-old cobbler was hacked to death in an under-construction building in south Bengaluru’s Hanumanthanagar.
A passerby noticed Ajith Arumugam in a pool of blood near the building in Srinagar around 2.30 on Tuesday and informed the police. On arrival, the police found Arumugam’s head smashed with a boulder. The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for post-mortem.
Preliminary police probe revealed that Arumugam, who is originally from Tamil Nadu, had arrived in the city six months ago. Besides cobbling shoes, he also worked as a daily wage labourer. He lived in a small shed near Srinagar.
A police officer overseeing the investigations told DH that they suspect the murderer is a neighbour of the deceased, and have launched an investigation.
An FIR has been filed under BNS Section 103 (murder) in the Hanumanthanagar police station.
