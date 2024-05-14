Cobra spotted in Peenya fire station

Bengaluru: A cobra spotted by staff at the Peenya fire station on Monday afternoon was safely rescued with the help of BBMP wildlife warden Prasanna Kumar.

The snake was later handed over to the forest department.

DH had earlier reported that irregular rainfall has created high humidity, making it hard for snakes to breathe and prompting them to seek cooler spots. Also, temperatures exceeding 30 to 32 degrees Celsius become difficult for snakes to tolerate.