Cockroach Janata Party stages protest in Bengaluru braving heavy rains

<p>Bengaluru: Braving torrential rains, a large number of youths under the banner<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/cjp-founder-abhijeet-dipke-to-join-students-in-lucknow-protest-on-friday-seeking-pradhans-resignation-4036178"> CJP staged a protest </a>at Freedom Park here on Sunday, against irregularities in the NEET examination and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.</p>.<p>The protest, organised as part of a campaign titled 'Justice', was held despite rain, with demonstrators raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and calling for accountability over the alleged examination irregularities.</p>.<p>Protesters said the agitation was aimed at condemning the alleged NEET scam and insisted that Pradhan should take responsibility and resign from his position.</p>.<p>The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been mobilising support through social media platforms and had earlier organised a similar protest in New Delhi, said the alleged NEET question paper leak reflected a failure of the Central government and warranted action against those responsible.</p>.<p>Actor Prakash Raj joined the demonstration and extended support to the campaign. Several youth groups and organisations also participated in the protest.</p>.Roaches vs Khargosh: Elvish Yadav launches KJP to counter CJP, promises 'free carrots for everyone'.<p>The demonstrators demanded the introduction of new safeguards and regulations to ensure that irregularities do not recur in future NEET examinations.</p>.<p>Despite intermittent rain, protesters remained at the venue and continued raising slogans against the Centre.</p>.<p>Organisers said the Bengaluru protest was part of a series of agitations being held in major cities across the country, following a similar mobilisation in the national capital, and asserted that the campaign against the alleged NEET irregularities would continue. </p>