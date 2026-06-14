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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Cockroach Janata Party stages protest in Bengaluru braving heavy rains

Despite intermittent rain, protesters remained at the venue and continued raising slogans against the Centre.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 16:18 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 16:18 IST
BengaluruIndian PoliticsBengaluru'Cockroach Janta Party

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