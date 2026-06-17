Coexistence and conflict through art

<p class="bodytext">Fifteen-year-old Sai Akhil Anand, son of chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand, has his paintings, sketches and mixed-media artworks on display in Bengaluru. Supported by the Sandeep and Gitanjali Maini Foundation, ‘Bindu & Rekha’ depicts works from series like ‘Suburban Stripes,’ ‘Unbinary,’ ‘Cuddle Me,’ and more.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The exhibition, which is Akhil’s first in Bengaluru, raises awareness about environmental conservation and also includes his works on Hindu epics. “He was always creative and dabbled in artworks from an early age. He began to pursue it more seriously during the pandemic,” shares his mother, Aruna Anand.</p>.<p class="bodytext">His father is particularly proud of ‘Suburban Stripes’. “He went on a photo-walk through Chennai and then created his own art on top of the pictures,” says Viswanathan. Akhil loves to work with gouache and watercolour, and also uses clay embossing. His work is inspired by Piet Mondrian, Mark Rothko, Leonardo da Vinci, David Attenborough’s documentaries and his observations of the animal kingdom. While he does play some chess, his talent and interest in art have been nurtured by his parents, and he seems to have inherited his father’s focus and artistic bent of mind from his mother, a trained classical dancer. “The composition comes from my mind. I have a timetable to balance my studies and my passion. I started at the age of nine and am still learning,” says Akhil.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘Bindu & Rekha,’ till 30 June, 10 am to 6 pm, at 38, Maini Sadan, 7th cross, Lavelle Road. It is closed on Mondays.</span></p>