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Coimbatore-LTT Exp to stop at Yelahanka

Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar requested the railways to consider providing stoppages for more trains at Yelahanka and expediting land acquisition for the Chikkabanavara-Gollahalli and Soladevanahalli Road Over Bridge works.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 22:53 IST
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