Coimbatore-LTT Exp to stop at Yelahanka

<p>Bengaluru: Train number 11014/11013 Coimbatore-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express will now have an additional stoppage at Yelahanka. </p>.<p>Chikkaballapur MP K Sudhakar requested the railways to consider providing stoppages for more trains at Yelahanka and expediting land acquisition for the Chikkabanavara-Gollahalli and Soladevanahalli Road Over Bridge works. </p>.<p>Starting June 29, train number 11014 arrives at Yelahanka at 4.41 pm and departs at 4.43 pm. </p>.<p>Starting June 30, train number 11013 arrives at Yelahanka at 7.28 pm and departs at 4.43 pm. </p>.<p>The Bilaspur-Yelahanka Special (08261/08262) will now operate as regular train (18261/18262). </p>