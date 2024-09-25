Coldplay fans upset over ticket booking experience

The black marketing has left fans livid, as also reports that ‘fake tickets’ are being sold. Omkar Ajagunde is not a Coldplay fan, but his friends were going to Mumbai, and so he wanted to catch the concert with them. “We were trying to book tickets with eight or nine devices. On one of the devices, the queue number was 18,000 so we were hopeful. It finally came down to 14,000, then 10,000, 8,000 and 1,100. At 1,100 I was stuck for 10 minutes,” he recalls. He finally bought four tickets for Rs 6,500 each. He has since been approached by many offering to buy the tickets at a premium. “But I have no intention of reselling them,” he says.