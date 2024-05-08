Collective seeks relook into Rohith Vemula case

Rohith Vemula was a PhD scholar at the University of Hyderabad. In his capacity as a leader of the Ambedkar Students Association, he started questioning the university authorities on many issues. The university subsequently stopped paying him his monthly stipend of Rs 25,000. He died by suicide on January 17, 2016. His death led to protests across the country. The police were looking into whether he had faced caste discrimination. On May 3, they closed the case. Soon after, a top cop in the Hyderabad police alleged discrepancies in the report and added that a petition will be filed in court seeking to reopen the investigation.