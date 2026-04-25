<p>Bengaluru: Despite clear instructions from the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) not to force students to remove any religious identifications, the staff at Krupanidhi PU college in Bengaluru allegedly forced students to remove the sacred thread (Janivara) during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kcet">KCET</a> (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) exams on Thursday.</p>.<p>Following complaints by three students and their parents, the college management suspended three staff members and ordered an inquiry.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the police detained the three staff members and are conducting an investigation based on the complaint filed by a parent.</p>.<p>The Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, Jagadeesha G, has constituted a committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner to conduct an inquiry into the incident and submit a report within two days.</p>.Karnataka guest teacher terminated for asking students to remove sacred thread.<p>The opposition, BJP, accused the Congress government of being 'Anti-Hindu'. Leader of the Opposition, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> said, "Doesn't it catch the eye of Siddaramaiah, who loves to lecture endlessly about the Constitution, that the religious freedom of a student wearing the sacred thread has been violated?"</p>.<p>Ashoka met the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, Seemant Kumar Singh, and urged him to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.</p>