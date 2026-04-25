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College staff force KCET students to remove ‘janivara’ in Bengaluru, 3 detained

The police detained the three staff members and are conducting an investigation based on the complaint filed by a parent.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 23:49 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 23:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaKCET

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