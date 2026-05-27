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Bengaluru: College student kidnapped, assaulted for money; five arrested

Investigations revealed that the victim was in an alleged relationship with Gonsalves’s sister, which allegedly triggered the offence.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 21:31 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 21:31 IST
India NewsBengalurubengaluru crimeAssaultKidnapping

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