Bengaluru: College student kidnapped, assaulted for money; five arrested

<p>Bengaluru: Soladevanahalli police have arrested five people for allegedly kidnapping a college student to extort money from him, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The arrested are Dikshith Gonsalves, Deekshith, Shashank, Swaroop and Narasimha. Officials said some of the suspects were students.</p>.<p>According to the police, the suspects asked Steeve Aaron Raj, a resident of Silvepura, to meet them near a roadside dhaba on Hesaraghatta Road around 3.30 pm on May 22, claiming they wanted to discuss a vehicle-related issue.</p>.<p>Once he reached the spot, they snatched Raj’s two-wheeler key and mobile phone and demanded Rs 10,000. Under duress, Raj asked one of his friends to send Rs 9,000.</p>.Gang abducts and assaults Bengaluru college students, demands Rs 3 lakh ransom.<p>Raj was then taken to an OYO room, where he was allegedly stripped while the suspects consumed alcohol. His videos were also allegedly recorded, and he was assaulted with rods and machetes. </p><p>The suspects demanded Rs 1 lakh from him, the FIR said. They later headed towards Nelamangala and stopped at a dhaba for dinner before threatening the victim again and demanding Rs 30,000.</p>.<p>Following a complaint by the victim’s mother, the suspects were traced. Investigations revealed that the victim was in an alleged relationship with Gonsalves’s sister, which allegedly triggered the offence.</p>