Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Colleges of Bengaluru city varsity collect 'illegal' penalty for attendance shortage

Following complaints, the university authorities summoned principals of the colleges on Monday.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2026, 23:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsPenaltyattendance

Follow us on :

Follow Us