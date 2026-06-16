Colleges of Bengaluru city varsity collect 'illegal' penalty for attendance shortage

<p>Bengaluru: At least six private colleges affiliated to Dr Manmohan Singh Bengaluru City University (MSBCU) are facing complaints of collecting “illegal” penalty to allow students facing attendance shortage to write the ongoing odd-semester exams.</p>.<p>While there is no provision to allow students low on attendance to write exams, the colleges are allegedly collecting Rs 5,000 to Rs 15,000 per student. </p>.<p>Following complaints, the university authorities summoned principals of the colleges on Monday.</p>.Fact-finding report slams Azim Premji varsity for ‘targeting’ students over ABVP mob violence.<p>As per details available with <em>DH</em>, one college collected a total of Rs 5 lakh from students as penalty.</p>.<p>In another college, around 80 students who were having less than 75% attendance were allowed to appear for exams. </p>.<p>Sharing details, Lakshya Raj, president of National Student Union of India (NSUI) unit at MSBCU, said, “We have collected all necessary documents and evidences and submitted the same to the vice chancellor (VC) of the university”.</p>.<p>‘If the university fails to act against the colleges, we will be forced to launch an agitation,” he warned.</p>.<p>Students who have attended classes throughout the semester have questioned this, saying, “If colleges are allowed to issue admission tickets even to those having shortage of attendance, why should we attend classes regularly?”. </p>.New AI system ‘Kartavya’ to monitor attendance of Karnataka govt employees.<p>“This has become an additional income source for many colleges every exam season. We witnessed this last year also, but we were not in a position to question this,” said a student of a private college.</p>.<p>When contacted, VC of the university Ramesh B said, “I have received complaints against some of the colleges, summoned the principals and insisted that they refund the penalty collected,” he said.</p>.<p>The VC said he had warned the principals that the colleges would be disaffiliated if the rules were not followed.</p>.<p>“Most of the time, such instances don’t come to our notice as students themselves are beneficiaries. But this time, as we have received complaints, we will discuss this in the syndicate and issue a general circular, warning all affiliated colleges to stop such illegal practice,” he said. </p>