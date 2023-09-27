Comedian Trevor Noah’s Bengaluru show cancelled over technical issues, leaves fans fuming

Standup comedian and former talk show host Trevor Noah’s much-touted Bengaluru show on Wednesday, one of the two in the series, was cancelled amid chaotic scenes and audience outrage over abysmal venue standards, from poor sound system to nearly absent air conditioning and flat seating.

Protests from the audience triggered by poor acoustics at the venue – the Manpho Convention Centre in Manyata Tech Park, Nagavara – led the organisers to call the event off, about 50 minutes after a delayed start. The no-show left many in the audience fuming and worried about how it could hamper the city’s claim to host international acts in the future. As for Noah, he said, looking exasperated, this was his first such experience.

The Emmy-winning comedian was scheduled to take the stage at 7.30 pm. The show opened about 40 minutes behind schedule, with an opening act, even as people were walking in after getting stuck in unusually slow-moving traffic on ORR and nearby areas. Some said it took them 2 hours to cover 2 km. Some walked the last leg of their trip as the traffic wasn’t moving.