Comedy with a socially relevant message

Fondly called Mr Rao and associates, the trio shines due to their strong chemistry. They are witty by nature and immensely resourceful. Their penchant for humour soon turns into an enigmatic experience for the doctors and a conundrum for their families. Their greedy children are desperate for their inheritance but as long as their fathers remain in the mental asylum, they can’t do much. The writer carefully builds up the contradictions that eventually lead to a showdown of two conflicting worldviews.