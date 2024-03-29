Comedy with a socially relevant message

In the entertainment industry, humour is quite often an end in itself. However, it can also be a means to convey deeper concepts. ‘Mr Rao and Associates’, a play by city-based Antaranga Bahiranga trust, uses humour effectively to drive home a socially relevant message. It was staged on Sunday.
Written by Bheeshma Ramaiah and directed by Bosch Raghavendra, the play provides a look into the lives of unhappy senior citizens who are left at the mercy of their children. The story follows the lives of Mr Rao (Krishna Arunachalam), Bheemachari (Shrinath A R) and Suchendra Prasad (Somashekhar Bevinahalli), three seniors disguising as mental health patients to escape from unpleasant realities.
Fondly called Mr Rao and associates, the trio shines due to their strong chemistry. They are witty by nature and immensely resourceful. Their penchant for humour soon turns into an enigmatic experience for the doctors and a conundrum for their families. Their greedy children are desperate for their inheritance but as long as their fathers remain in the mental asylum, they can’t do much. The writer carefully builds up the contradictions that eventually lead to a showdown of two conflicting worldviews.
Laced with comedy, the 85-minute-long play has its share of serious moments. The director ensures that the acts in the asylum, where the protagonists take centre stage, are filled with comedy, while those depicting their respective spouses and kids are more emotional.
Humour is the strongest point of ‘Mr Rao and Associates’ and the play’s success mainly hinges on it. Ranging from slapstick comedy and mild adult humour to comedy based on flawed Kannada, it thoroughly engages the audience. Suji (Akash Jayaram), a younger co-patient of the trio, particularly shines in the latter half, as his flawed Kannada pronunciation sends the audience on a laughter trip. Although the comedy is engaging, it would’ve benefited from a more taut script.
However, the plot suffers in the emotional scenes which appear repetitive, stretching beyond what is required. Performances too could have been more polished.
Worth mentioning is the title music by Desi Mohan, which stays with the audience even after the play is over.
In the era of OTT, when even film theatres are losing steam, it is heartening to see a Kannada play have a houseful show. The troupe’s passion and the audience’s knack to connect with comedy or sombre silence in poignant scenes are bright signs for the future of Kannada theatre.
‘Mr Rao and Associates’, April 19, 7.30 pm, at Yuvapatha, Jayanagar. Tickets online.
