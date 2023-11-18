Comic Con opens to a full house

The 11th edition of Comic Con at KTPO Trade Centre in Whitefield was a vibrant hub of creativity and fandom, an eclectic melting pot where cosplayers, comedians, comic artists, and graphic designers converged. Enthusiasts from across the spectrum, be it Marvel or DC Comics aficionados or video game and pictionary strategists, all gathered to share and celebrate their passions.
The event kicked off with thought-provoking discussions that went beyond the surface of colorful panels and caped heroes. Comic books and graphic novels, often perceived as simplistic portrayals, were recognized for their intricate reflections of reality. Participants highlighted the nuanced depictions of complex social issues within these supposedly straightforward narratives.
Illustrating this depth, Bengaluru's own comic artist, Rahul Monish, spoke about his groundbreaking Dakhni comic 'Mard Bann'.
His work addresses potent topics like toxic masculinity and societal pressures on gender roles.
“It talks about being human and trying to fit into the gender roles which the society in general is haunting men to do so. The character is paranoid because of the society in the comic," he told DH.
Similarly, Sumit Kumar, founder of Bakarmax, India's leading animation and comics studio, discussed his animated show for adults 'Aaapki Poojita' and his autobiographical book, 'The Itch You Can't Scratch', which candidly explores life's challenges.
The excitement was palpable among fans, who were delighted by the presence of their favourite characters brought to life. From the stealthy Batman to the regal Queen Daenerys, and the vivacious Luffy to the enigmatic Blank Panther, each cosplayer added a unique spark to the venue. Rara, donning the attire of Khaleesi from 'Game of Thrones', summed it up: “Cosplay is an escape for me from the mundane life and work. Events like Comic Con give us an opportunity to showcase our talent and meet real people and not just on social media”, says Rara, a cosplayer who dressed as Khaleesi from 'Game of Thrones'.
Beyond the conversations and cosplay, Comic Con offered themed spaces that allowed fans to step into the worlds of 'Spy Family' or 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom', among others. The play arena was a stage for cosplayers representing a kaleidoscope of characters from comic books, movies, manga, anime series, and video games.
This celebration of culture and creativity is set to continue until November 19.