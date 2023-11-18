Comic Con opens to a full house

The excitement was palpable among fans, who were delighted by the presence of their favourite characters brought to life. From the stealthy Batman to the regal Queen Daenerys, and the vivacious Luffy to the enigmatic Blank Panther, each cosplayer added a unique spark to the venue. Rara, donning the attire of Khaleesi from 'Game of Thrones', summed it up: “Cosplay is an escape for me from the mundane life and work. Events like Comic Con give us an opportunity to showcase our talent and meet real people and not just on social media”, says Rara, a cosplayer who dressed as Khaleesi from 'Game of Thrones'.