Comic Con returns. Here’s what to expect...

International artistes like Dan Parent, the writer of ‘Archie Comics’, Zach Stafford, creator of ‘Extra Fabulous Comics’, and pro-cosplayer Brittani Ginoza will be seen at the expo. Zach and Brittani will be a part of Comic Con India for the first time. Abhijeet Kini of ‘Butterfingers’ fame, ‘Hallubol’ creator Rahil Mohsin and Prasad Bhat, known for ‘Graphicurry’, are among the Indian guests.