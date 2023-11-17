Comic Con returns. Here’s what to expect...

The 2023 edition of Comic Con India will kick off from Bengaluru on Friday. This leg of the comic book convention will be held in Whitefield over three days and will host 16 Indian and three international artistes.
Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, shares some highlights of this year’s edition.
International artistes like Dan Parent, the writer of ‘Archie Comics’, Zach Stafford, creator of ‘Extra Fabulous Comics’, and pro-cosplayer Brittani Ginoza will be seen at the expo. Zach and Brittani will be a part of Comic Con India for the first time. Abhijeet Kini of ‘Butterfingers’ fame, ‘Hallubol’ creator Rahil Mohsin and Prasad Bhat, known for ‘Graphicurry’, are among the Indian guests.
Indian publishing houses like Indusverse, Holy Cow Entertainment, and Bullseye Press, and webcomics like Happy Fluff, Bakarmax, Garbage Bin, and Corporat Comics are set to participate.
“Bengalureans have a keen interest in comics. There is a stronger reading culture here, which contributes to the consumption of graphic novels and comic books,” says Jatin.
Panel discussions and exclusive sessions by Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and Kodansha (a Japanese publisher) are also slotted.
As with every year, cosplay competitions across different categories is a major draw. The Arena, a dedicated space for gaming, will host a video game tournament.
Participants can expect interactive experiences revolving around comic books by DC and Marvel, mangas and animes, says Jatin. With the superhero film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ slated to release next month, Warner Bros has built an interactive experience zone for fans. And in a first, American entertainment company Crunchyroll will set up a streaming experience zone for anime fans.
On the sidelines of the event, the band Geek Fruit will pay a musical tribute to the late actor Matthew Perry. There will be performances by comedians such as Azeem Banatwalla, Rohan Joshi, and Sahil Shah.
Licensed anime merchandise will also be available for purchase. All visitors will get a collector’s item — an edition of ‘Spiderman India No 1’.
November 17 to 19 at KTPO Trade Centre, Whitefield. For schedule and tickets, visit comicconindia.com