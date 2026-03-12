<p>The dip in LPG supply in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> has pushed many residents and small businesses to buy from the black market.</p>.<p><em>DH</em> found out that domestic cylinders, which officially cost around Rs 900 to Rs 950, is now being sold for a whopping Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 in the informal market.</p>.<p>The shortage has also hit businesses hard. Commercial LPG cylinders that usually cost around Rs 1,700 to Rs 1,800 are now reportedly being sold for as high as Rs 6,000.</p>.Bookings surge for domestic gas cylinders in Bengaluru.<p>Many small eateries, roadside stalls and home-based food businesses that depend on LPG are struggling to cope with the sudden spike in prices.</p>.<p>“People are using influence to get a hold of a 14 kg domestic cylinder, which is unheard of. Some big restaurant chains have sourced cylinders at high prices like Rs 5,000-Rs 6,000,” a dealer said.</p>.<p>Arun Kumar D T, president of the PG Owners Welfare Association, said, “We are cumulatively trying to book cylinders online. But for every 10 cylinders we book, we are receiving only two or three”.</p>