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Commercial LPG hits Rs 5,000 in black market; hotels contemplate price hike

The hotel industry has expressed deep resentment toward the state government and regulatory authorities for failing to curb the black-marketing of the essential fuel.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 21:55 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 21:55 IST
Bengaluru newsLPG

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