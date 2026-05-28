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Committee plans mass documentation drive for displaced Kogilu residents

Affected families now live in makeshift homes in Kogilu Cross.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:18 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:18 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKogile

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