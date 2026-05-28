Committee plans mass documentation drive for displaced Kogilu residents

<p>As a last-ditch effort to help displaced residents, the Kogilu Layout Victims’ Struggle Committee plans to launch a mass documentation drive.</p>.<p>Last week, hundreds of displaced families and activists of various civil society groups staged a protest at Freedom Park, more than five months after a demolition drive left over 200 families homeless in Yelahanka’s Kogilu Layout. The protesters raised slogans of ‘Give us a home, or send us to jail’, accusing the state government of not fulfilling its rehabilitation promises.</p>.‘Give us homes or jail’: Kogilu families warn of indefinite strike from May 26.<p>What was meant to be an indefinite strike was called off after receiving assurance from the deputy commissioner that a date would soon be set for a meeting to discuss housing for displaced Kogilu residents.</p>.<p>While the meeting is yet to be called, the residents remain hopeful. “In the meantime, instead of going on strike in Freedom Park, we have instead planned a mass documentation drive. We’re urging the displaced residents to line up at the government offices concerned, to apply for all the documents that the state government has demanded,” said Nandini, a member of the committee.</p>.<p>The displaced residents are reportedly being asked to produce an extensive list of paperwork, including income certificates, voter IDs, ration cards and bank details.</p>.<p>“For many of these documents, when the paperwork concerned is not available, government officials are required to come to their place of residence and inspect it themselves,” she added.</p>.<p>Currently, the affected families have resorted to living in makeshift homes within Kogilu Cross.</p>.<p>“This matter needs to be addressed immediately, as the families have nowhere to go once the monsoon hits. They’re living in homes made of tarpaulin, which are being ripped apart by the pre-monsoon rains. Once the monsoon fully begins, it’s going to be a complete mess as the area gets heavily flooded. As it stands, the kids’ education has been stopped, and women have no proper washrooms. These matters need to be addressed. The government needs to take some action,” said Issac Amrutha Raj, state president, Slum Janara Sanghatane-Karnataka. </p>.Give rehabilitation or will go on stir: Bengaluru's Kogilu Layout residents.<p><strong>What DC says</strong></p>.<p>Jagadeesha G, Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner, clarified that no official from his department had assured of a meeting with government officials. “The residents are asking for a meeting with ministers. My office does not authorise that,” he told DH.</p>