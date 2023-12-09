Committee's fate hangs in balance

By then, buildings had come up in the layout. “The 3500 acres of land notified for the project is brownfield, not greenfield. The first issue is that buildings are already built by people who hoped the layout plan would not materialise. The second issue is the private layouts formed by various people after the project was notified. Brokers misled the buyers and sold these sites,” says S T Ramesh, a member of the Chandrashekhar Committee.