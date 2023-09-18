Committee submits proposal to rename university after Dr K Venkatagiri Gowda

The Dr K Venkatagiri Gowda centenary celebrations committee on Sunday submitted a proposal to KH Muniyappa, state minister for Food and Civil Supplies, and the government to rename either of the three state public universities in the city to Dr K Venkatagiri Gowda University.
This was part of the Dr K Venkatagiri Gowda’s birth centenary celebrations held at the Jnana Jyothi Auditorium on Sunday. Muniyappa said that he would initiate the discussions with the chief minister to see how this could be made a reality.
Former Justice Dr HN Nagamohan Das, in his keynote address, said that the government should work towards translating all of Dr Gowda’s work into Kannada to enable more people to access his writings.
He also said that the government and the universities must take inspiration from Dr Gowda’s dreams of quality equal education and make it accessible for all.
The committee also released a book in memory of Dr Gowda, outlining his life and achievements, and a custom-designed portrait made with threadwork. The pontiff and the other guests on stage released four books— Bahirapattanadinda Britain Varege by N Puttaswamy, The Icon of Indian Economy by
Prof K Malliah, Merugiri by Prof KC Basappa, and Compilation of KVG’s letters to Manmohan Singh by
Prof Venugopal.
The Dr K Venkatagiri Gowda Memorial National Award was conferred on
Dr Manmohan Singh and Dr Charan Singh in absentia. Dr MV Rajeev Gowda, Prof Abdul Azeez, Prof K C Basappa, N Puttaswamy, and Dr BS Sreekantaradhya were conferred the award on stage.
Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Dr Nirmalanandanatha Maha Swamiji of Sri Adichunchanagiri Matha, and SM Krishna, former chief minister, were present.