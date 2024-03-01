Community art show today

Mysuru-based artist N S Harsha is collaborating with Kaash Foundation to present ‘Asha Kirana’, a community art performance featuring students from city-based government schools.
The performance will be held opposite Vidhana Soudha, this afternoon. The hour-long installation will feature 50 standees designed by Harsha. While the front of the standees will have mirrors, their backs will be covered in artworks by the children, depicting their ‘notion of leadership’. The aim is to cast a light show on the Vidhana Soudha, reflecting the ideas and aspirations of the young participants on the building. “I’ve chosen to call it Asha Kirana because it focuses on the hopes of children with regard to leadership. The performance is metaphorical for children shining their rays of hope on the state’s seat of power,” Harsha tells Metrolife.
The students, aged 9 to 13, will start the show by singing the state anthem. After this, they will display their drawings on ‘hope’ and ‘leadership’. About 300 students from 10 government schools will participate in the event. Some of the schools participating are Government Higher Primary School (Pantharapalya), Karnataka Public School (Basavanagudi), and Government Higher Primary School (Avenue Road). The artist chose to work with children on the project as a means to give them a voice as active civilians in the society. “Children have a perspective that is pure and idealistic — it is the nature of childhood. Many of them changed my thoughts on nature and the way we think about it,” he shares.
The event is being organised in association with the state education department.
March 1, 2.30 pm, opposite Vidhana Soudha.
(Published 29 February 2024, 20:45 IST)