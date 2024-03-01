Community art show today

The students, aged 9 to 13, will start the show by singing the state anthem. After this, they will display their drawings on ‘hope’ and ‘leadership’. About 300 students from 10 government schools will participate in the event. Some of the schools participating are Government Higher Primary School (Pantharapalya), Karnataka Public School (Basavanagudi), and Government Higher Primary School (Avenue Road). The artist chose to work with children on the project as a means to give them a voice as active civilians in the society. “Children have a perspective that is pure and idealistic — it is the nature of childhood. Many of them changed my thoughts on nature and the way we think about it,” he shares.