Community involvement key to reviving Bengaluru lakes, says expert    

Bengaluru: The future of lake revival in Bengaluru, once known as the city of lakes, depends heavily on community involvement, senior hydrologist Shashank Palur has said.

For years, lake rejuvenation efforts have focused on preserving them as either ecological or recreational urban spaces. However, Palur said lake revival should also aim to restore the long-lost human dependence on lakes for livelihoods.

"Lakes can still be used for drinking water, fishing and grazing livestock, as seen on Bengaluru's outskirts," Palur said on Sunday after conducting a workshop titled 'Uncovering the Hidden Lakes of Bengaluru' at the Science Gallery, part of the ongoing "Sci560: Science in the City" exhibition.