Community involvement key to reviving Bengaluru lakes, says expert    

Bengaluru: The future of lake revival in Bengaluru, once known as the city of lakes, depends heavily on community involvement, senior hydrologist Shashank Palur has said.
For years, lake rejuvenation efforts have focused on preserving them as either ecological or recreational urban spaces. However, Palur said lake revival should also aim to restore the long-lost human dependence on lakes for livelihoods.
"Lakes can still be used for drinking water, fishing and grazing livestock, as seen on Bengaluru's outskirts," Palur said on Sunday after conducting a workshop titled 'Uncovering the Hidden Lakes of Bengaluru' at the Science Gallery, part of the ongoing "Sci560: Science in the City" exhibition.
He asked why rejuvenated lakes are typically turned into recreational areas instead of being used for essential resources like drinking water. "Why always convert them into ecological or recreational spaces? Why not return to relying on lakes for our needs?" Palur wondered.
During the workshop, Palur demonstrated topography techniques and highlighted the disappearance of several lakes in Old Bengaluru, such as Dharmambudhi Lake, now the site of the Kempegowda Bus Stand (Majestic), Millers Tank on Millers Road, Mathikere, and Sunnakal Tank in Richmond Town.
Palur's research revealed that Bengaluru had 28 lakes before Kempegowda’s arrival, created by earlier rulers to store monsoon rains. Over the years, however, many lakes were encroached upon for urban development and industrial use due to fragmented governance and ownership.
Despite growing awareness of lake conservation, Palur stressed the need for stronger community engagement to bridge the gap between citizens and bureaucrats.
While government projects take years to materialise, he argued that collaboration between scientists, bureaucrats and local communities is key to making lake revival projects successful and sustainable.
