<p>A residents' welfare association (RWA) in Bagalur village near the Kempegowda International Airport has used crowd-sourced Air Quality Index (AQI) data to draw the attention of authorities to the illegal burning of garbage that led to alarming pollution levels in the area.</p>.<p>Over the past year, residents of Assetz Earth & Essence, a private row-house community in Hosahalli, have complained to the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) about the indiscriminate burning of garbage, including plastic, in open areas adjacent to their community two to three times a month.</p>.<p>However, emails to the KSPCB headquarters and repeated follow-up calls failed to bring immediate relief.</p>.<p>"Officials at the headquarters promptly forwarded the emails to the regional environment officer in Yelahanka. After that, nothing happened, even as breathing became difficult for several days," a resident told DH.</p>.<p>The association then approached a private firm that provides crowd-sourced AQI data to monitor local pollution. While AQI levels above 100 are considered unhealthy, data from the area showed that on six days in January, the AQI exceeded 160, with the lowest recorded level at 119.</p>.<p><strong>KSPCB steps in</strong></p>.<p>On February 9, the KSPCB wrote to the Bagalur Panchayat Development Officer, flagging the unscientific and illegal burning of solid waste within its jurisdiction.</p>.<p>JN Yogananda, Environment Officer, Yelahanka, who inspected the area and communicated with the panchayat, said the initial step was to alert authorities to the health risks.</p>.<p>"Burning garbage mixed with plastic releases dioxins and furans, which are linked to cancer. We will issue notices if action is not taken in accordance with the Solid Waste Management Rules," he said.</p>.<p>An official from the gram panchayat said Bagalur was known for scientific waste management practices. "Several contractors are allegedly bringing garbage from outside and burning it in open grounds. We will look into the matter," he said.</p>