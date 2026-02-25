Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Community uses AQI data to flag pollution from garbage burning in Bengaluru's Bagalur village

The association then approached a private firm that provides crowd-sourced AQI data to monitor local pollution.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 20:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 20:50 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAQIBagalur

Follow us on :

Follow Us