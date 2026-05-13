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Commute woes subject of new survey in Bengaluru 

A citizen welfare initiative hopes to find and highlight the gaps in Bengaluru’s public transport system.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 23:00 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 23:00 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaNamma Metro

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