<p>NEW DELHI: The Karnataka government has told the Supreme Court that it has completed all its responsibilities, including publishing final ward reservation notifications without affecting the election process for five city corporations of greater Bengaluru Area. </p>.<p>On January 12, the Supreme Court had directed the government to complete the polls in five municipal corporations in greater Bengaluru area by June 30, 2026.</p>.<p>The BBMP’s previous term expired on September 10, 2020.</p>.<p>The court had also told it to finish publishing the ward wise reservation list by February 20, 2026, saying no further time would be granted for the purpose.</p>.GBA polls could be delayed as SEC's work drags.<p>In an affidavit, the state government said the delay of 15 days happened in publishing final ward reservation notifications, when compared to the deadline of February 20, 2026 provided by the apex court, but it was due to administrative reasons and did not in any way affect the election process to the corporations in greater Bengaluru area.</p>.<p>“According to schedule of activities provided in the circular, final publication of ward wise electoral roll is to be completed on March 16, 2026. Since the state election commission does not require reservation list of wards till final publication of ward-wise electoral rolls, the delay in publishing ward-wise reservation has not affected election process in any manner,’’ it said.</p>.<p>In its previous status report of January 9, 2026, the state government requested the court to provide further time limit up to February 20, 2026, for publishing final <br />notifications of ward-wise reservation of the five corporations. </p>.<p>On January 12, 2026, the court granted time up to <br />February 20, 2026 for publication of final ward-wise reservation.</p>.<p>“The scrutiny committee for ward-wise reservation of the five corporations in greater Bengaluru area under the chairmanship of the additional chief secretary, urban development department verified all suggestions and objections received in its meeting held on February 17, and submitted its recommendation to the state government,’’ it said. </p>.<p>After obtaining approval of the state government, separate notifications declaring final reservations for wards of five city corporations <br />were published on March 7, it said.</p>