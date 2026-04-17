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Completed all jobs for Bengaluru civic elections, state tells SC

The court had also told it to finish publishing the ward wise reservation list by February 20, 2026, saying no further time would be granted for the purpose.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 02:17 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 02:17 IST
BengaluruSupreme Court

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